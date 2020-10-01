Abstract

This paper covers the results of monitoring active safety systems during vehicle operation. The analysis of the existing diagnostic methods for active safety systems in operation shows that on-board diagnostics of active safety systems does not cover the entire list of possible malfunctions. It is also worth considering that the electric drive systems of active safety systems are an integral part of the vehicle's braking system influencing traffic safety during operation. This issue can be resolved by supplementing the monitoring process with an additional diagnostics complex. This monitoring system receives data on the working processes of the vehicle automated systems' components in real time. An important difference from existing diagnostic systems is the ability to determine the exact malfunction of a vehicle's automated system component, as well as to establish the cause of the malfunction, allowing the system to reduce the possibility of a recurring malfunction and improve traffic safety. Coupled together with a data-sharing interface, this monitoring system enables the creation of the active vehicle's digital twin. We provide an example of how this simulation technology, based on a fusion of virtual and physical elements, helps study vehicle performance in complex, multi-factor operation modes. This diagnostic system, used in combination with a bench chassis model, makes it possible to adapt the system if the manufacturer adjusts the vehicle's automated system design, thereby simplifying the process of further verification of the digital twin. As automation grows more and more widespread, the use of such systems becomes more and more relevant.

Language: en