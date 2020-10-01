Abstract

The creation of a digital twin requires appropriate content for a mathematical model of all the relevant processes and phenomena, correlating with the processes that occur within the real physical entities. A digital twin of a vehicle includes a model of the braking system, which is essential for ensuring safety. Modern automated braking systems are difficult to reproduce in a simulation, because of the sheer number of factors involved. Furthermore, there are additional processes that also have a substantial impact on both the system's performance and the vehicle position in physical space. This paper covers the principles of applying a virtual and physical simulation technology to the production of a digital twin of active vehicle safety systems. We begin our study by analyzing the Vehicle-Driver-Road system and ranking its elements. Within the Vehicle system, in turn, we also build a hierarchy of the subsystems relevant to the simulation, ranking them by priority level. In the course of system analysis, we arrange all modules by priority, considering the traffic conditions. In the case of this particular study, we are dealing with the braking mode, and therefore give priority to the braking system module over the other subsystems and modules. We also suggest various ways of structuring the model of the braking system itself, depending on the task. The tasks are grouped by difficulty, in ascending order, from the task of designing an algorithm for controlling a single wheel to the task of controlling an entire automated braking system of a multi-wheel vehicle, across all possible automation levels (i.e. both the self-driving mode and the operation mode involving a real driver with unique physical and psychological characteristics). The virtual and physical simulation technology, as exemplified by the braking system, enables the improvement and adjustment of digital twins of both current and future vehicles.

