SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Grushetsky S, Brylev I, Evtukov S, Pushkarev A. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 50: 201-210.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2020.10.025

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Recently, in Russia, it has become relevant to conduct "audits of black spots". It is a type of an independent audit and evaluation of the traffic safety level in the location under survey, determination of patterns in road accident causes and corresponding measures for their prevention. Traffic safety can be evaluated based on various criteria, but the reduction of the number of road accidents, especially those with injuries, has always been the most important criterion of traffic safety. In this paper, an analysis of factors that can affect elements of subsystems and the traffic safety system, in general, is conducted. Practical recommendations are provided.


Language: en

Keywords

analysis; black spots; RTA causes; traffic safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print