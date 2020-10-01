Abstract

An innovative option for the development of the transport system of the Russian Federation is suggested, which provides for the establishment of an effective competitive transport system, based on the creation of high-performance safe vehicles and transport infrastructure. The presented characteristics of the age structure of the Russian fleet of vehicles indicate that they lag behind the current requirements for passive, active, post-accident, and environmental safety. In modern production and motor transport processes, new technologies are usually more fire-hazardous. One of the main indicators of passive fire safety is fire load, which determines the fire resistance limit of the structure and the requirements for fire protection systems. A block diagram for the fire hazard of cargo vehicles running on gas motor fuels is developed, which is based on fire load in cargo vehicles of category N2 running on compressed natural gas. The total thermal stress of the structure of cargo vehicles running on compressed natural gas is higher than that of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 5.6%. Full-scale tests of cargo vehicles running on gas motor fuels, using the method of creating an artificial fire seat, made it possible to solve issues of ensuring fire and explosion safety of vehicles by installing a bursting diaphragm on each high-pressure cylinder and using high-pressure cylinders made of alloy steel.

Language: en