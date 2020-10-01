Abstract

This paper analyzes the role and methods of diagnosing actor's accident abilities, applied to traffic safety. We highlight the fact that safety equipment and measures (both industrial and traffic-related) provide only partial protection against various hazards, as the most critical hazard source for any person is the person themself, for a variety of reasons, including safety violations, which begin to occur when people grow accustomed to dangerous conditions and situations. By studying the internal (psychological) motivations behind reckless driving and other dangerous behavior, we gain additional opportunities for ensuring the safety of traffic and other high-risk activities. This paper analyzes studies by Russian and foreign authors that touched upon the factors of high-risk driving, and reviews the possible means of adjusting human behavior in dangerous situations by prompting a fear response. We also examine Russian researchers' approaches to diagnosing accident abilities, which we define as the abilities to escape a dangerous situation safely; this includes having a sense of danger. We adopt S.A. Eliseev's approach, wherein a person with a sense of danger is able to: balance between success and safety; avoid risks in conditions that they are accustomed to; not become accustomed to danger; find a safe approach to an unsafe situation; anticipate various actions and sources of danger; detect even subtle danger signs and warnings; learn from previous experiences with danger; predict and avoid danger. Our study includes several possible ways of diagnosing accident abilities: simulation experiments and surveys. We describe the process of designing and testing a survey form aimed at assessing a person's sense of danger. The study includes a discussion of the future prospects of using this method.

