SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lomakin D, Novikov A, Eremin S. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 50: 373-380.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2020.10.044

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The issue of assessing the traffic safety level is one of the most urgent tasks in traffic organization, planning and management. The article analyzes the criteria of traffic flow conditions' assessment and describes a relationship between traffic safety and traffic capacity. The authors propose an approach to assessing the level of traffic safety, which is based on the principles of multi-criteria assessment. This approach makes it possible to formulate the concept and principles of designing a hierarchical system for assessing the level of traffic safety with regard to tasks of assessing traffic safety in regions.


Language: en

Keywords

multi-criteria assessment of traffic safety; traffic safety; traffic safety criterion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print