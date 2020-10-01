Abstract

The issue of assessing the traffic safety level is one of the most urgent tasks in traffic organization, planning and management. The article analyzes the criteria of traffic flow conditions' assessment and describes a relationship between traffic safety and traffic capacity. The authors propose an approach to assessing the level of traffic safety, which is based on the principles of multi-criteria assessment. This approach makes it possible to formulate the concept and principles of designing a hierarchical system for assessing the level of traffic safety with regard to tasks of assessing traffic safety in regions.

