Abstract

The paper addresses an important problem of ensuring the safety and sustainability of city transportation systems. The authors consider the existing positive global practices of both infrastructure and managerial decisions and describe areas for the improvement of cycling infrastructure safety. A method to improve the safety of transportation systems due to the improvement of cycling infrastructure is suggested through an example of the city of Naberezhnye Chelny. The results of an opinion poll describing the prospects of cycling development in the city are given. A decision support system (DSS) for the assessment of the efficiency and safety of infrastructure projects that implements suggested assessment algorithms was developed. The authors studied one of the promising areas in the Naberezhnye Chelny road network as an example for the implementation and the possibility of use of the suggested DSS. Based on the results of the study, the efficiency of the suggested solution for cycling development was determined.

