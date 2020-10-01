Abstract

The reliability and quality of the provided services may determine the level of performance and development in general. Many laws regulating the establishment of transport links are used in our country. The improvement of the legal and regulatory framework based on legal precedents is one of the key issues. It is necessary to take comprehensive measures to ensure safety. Many documents include the task of ensuring life safety and solving socio-economic issues as a key part. For example, Federal Law No. 196 "On Road Traffic Safety" dated December 10, 1995, which addresses the protection of the rights and interests of the society and state, the protection of life and health of citizens, and the prevention of road traffic accidents (RTAs), regulates the relations between car owners and the entire transport system as a whole. It is important to carry out preventive measures, which will result in a general decline in the accident rate on the roads of the Russian Federation. Traffic safety depends on many factors, where the competence and qualification of drivers, the condition of the road surface, as well as the technical condition of the vehicle in use are the main ones. The purpose of this study is to reduce annual accident rates, the number of fatalities and child injuries, which can be achieved by improving the skills of drivers, conducting multi-level knowledge tests, and making recommendations to be introduced in regulations.

Language: en