Abstract

The article provides a general description of the legislation for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Russian Federation and some foreign countries. Special attention is paid to the promising directions of UAV use in the process of ensuring traffic safety and regulatory restrictions that prevent the use of UAVs over highways and in the airspace of large cities (megacities). We analyze UAV capabilities in the implementation of the main administrative procedures (actions) to study the circumstances of road traffic accidents (RTAs), as well as gaps in legislation related to the implementation of these procedures. Based on the research, including comparative legal studies, we propose a "road map" for improving legislation aimed at protecting the interests of a person, society, and the state against the negative consequences of RTAs through the use of UAVs.

Language: en