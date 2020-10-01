|
Plotnikov A, Asaul M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 50: 528-532.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)
The paper presents several variants of new methods for traffic safety rating at controlled and uncontrolled at-grade intersections using refined and diagnostic rates of the traffic safety requirement levels. The first one uses data on the types and number of conflict points, as well as the intensity of transport and pedestrian flows, retrieved from models of formalized and visualized traffic patterns at intersections. The second one uses data on the types and number of conflict points only.
controlled; pedestrian traffic patterns; traffic safety; transport; types of conflict load; uncontrolled at-grade intersections