Abstract

The article proposes a method for the automated generation of a road traffic accident (RTA) scene sketch, which includes: video recording of vehicles involved in the traffic situation and the surroundings with a mobile device camera; map generation and reconstruction of the camera trajectory using the SLAM-method; comparison of the reconstructed 3D scene with the real dimensions of objects and their classification based on convolutional neural networks; setting the scale of the generated 3D scene and dimensioning the rest objects; conversion of the 3D model into a 2D RTA scene sketch. We present the results of a comparative analysis of the actual dimensions of objects at the RTA scene and their dimensions in the generated model, assessment of the accuracy of key objects' classification, which allow us to state that the proposed solution may generate both a 3D RTA model and its 2D view in the form of an accident scene sketch. The obtained ratio between the actual dimensions of the surroundings and the 3D model makes it possible to calculate the distance between any objects and, if needed, to introduce data in the manual editing mode.

