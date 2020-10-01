Abstract

The safe use of ambulance vehicles is ensured by a number of factors, one of which is a proper technical condition of the suspension components, meeting the current requirements of megacities (Dezhurny et al. 2010, Yurkovskiy 2010). These requirements force us to analyze the efficiency of using standard oil twin-tube shock absorbers, as well as their most common types such as hydropneumatic shock absorbers and air suspensions. The results of the study show that single-tube hydropneumatic shock absorbers are the most efficient in terms of stability and running smoothness, which directly affects operational safety. Their use does not require any changes in the design, making it easier to replace standard shock absorbers.

