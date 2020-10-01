SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yakimov M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 50: 727-734.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2020.10.085

The article describes the concept of road traffic accident (RTA) risk as a measure for assessing road traffic safety in the entire transport system of a large city. It considers methods for assessing RTA risks through the global operating parameters of individual transport systems in a city. A method to analyze statistical data on RTA causes in a large city is proposed for the subsequent assessment of the existing RTA risks. The article also presents functional relationships for assessing RTA risks as restrictions when forming efficient transport systems in cities.


road traffic accident; traffic safety; transport demand

