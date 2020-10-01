Abstract

In order to improve traffic safety, the authors conducted an analysis to identify the causes significantly affecting the severity of road accidents. The study employed the methods of descriptive statistics and variance analysis. Aside from a vastly used time factor, which includes the month, day of the week and immediate time of the day the accident occurred, we also considered such affecting factors as weather conditions, road and infrastructure parameters, state of the driver, type of the accident and type of the violation. We identified and ranked the factors, which have a significant influence on the target variable characterizing accident severity -- the number of road traffic injuries. We also established the efficiency of the taken measures affecting the selected factors.

