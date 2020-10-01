Abstract

The article dwells upon the issues of an innovative approach to the strategic development of the automobile and road complex in terms of traffic organization and traffic safety in large cities due to the expiration of the Federal Target Program for Improving Traffic Safety in 2013-2020 and the strict implementation of national projects in the transport sector. The premise for studying the problem on traffic organization and traffic safety was a meeting of the State Council on the development of the road network and traffic safety provision under the chairmanship of the President of the Russian Federation (June 26, 2019, Moscow, Kremlin), which discussed acute, topical issues that require bringing regional and municipal roads as well as bridges, as the main objects of transport infrastructure that affect the road accident rate and severity of injuries in road traffic accidents (RTAs), into a proper condition. At the same time, it was noted that the key task of traffic organization and traffic safety is to prevent RTAs, reduce accident rates and injuries, and save lives. The study focuses on objects of automobile and road infrastructure, the development strategy of which, following the national projects in the transport sector, determined the features of traffic organization and traffic safety in the urban environment.

