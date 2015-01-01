SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brandsch J, Python A. J. Conflict Resolut. 2021; 65(1): 135-165.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0022002720937748

Research on the effects of terrorism mostly focuses on the coercive effects of violence on the macrolevel, while other effects like provocation, particularly on the microlevel, do not receive the same attention. In this article, we seek to address previous omissions. We argue that terrorism can provoke ordinary people into a violent reaction. By reducing perceived security and creating a desire for revenge terrorism may lead civilians to attack uninvolved members of the terrorists' constituency. Using geo-referenced data on terrorism (Global Terrorism Database) and violent riots (Social Conflict Analysis Database), we assess with a matched wake analysis if the treatment of terrorist violence against civilians causes an increase in violent behavior. The results of our analyses show that terrorism significantly increases violent riots. We thus conclude that terrorism can not only provoke governments but also civilians into an overreaction.


collective action; matched wake analysis; microdynamics; provocation; terrorism; violence against civilians

