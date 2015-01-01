|
ContextAfter concussion, many different symptoms can occur and persist that can affect daily functioning. Many of these symptoms could have implications in an athlete?s ability to return to academics. Unlike return to play, return to academics is less studied and less regulated. There is little research examining the effects of concussion on grade point average (GPA) and results have been inconsistent.
academic achievement; college student-athlete; Concussion; GPA; sex