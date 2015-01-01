|
Citation
Weisenbach CA, McGhee JS. Aerosp. Med. Hum. Perform. 2021; 92(1): 50-53.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Aerospace Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Maxillofacial shields (MFSs) are an available piece of aviation protective equipment designed to integrate into aircrew helmets and protect the face from wind and flying debris. Aviators have anecdotally reported that MFSs have provided blunt impact protection during impact events (i.e., a crash); however, no such cases have been formally documented in the literature.CASE REPORTS: Two cases were identified where aircrew wearing MFSs were involved in mishaps resulting in maxillofacial blunt impacts. In the first case, an OH-58 pilot struck the cyclic with his head/face during a crash. In the second case, a CH-47 crew chief was struck in the face by a maintenance panel dislodged from the aircraft. In both cases the MFS was damaged, but neither service member experienced injuries as a result of impact to the face.
