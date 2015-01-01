CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Kennedy S, Cahill KC. Clin. Case Rep. 2020; 8(12): 3567-3568.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33363981
|
Abstract
|
Cyanide gas forms during the combustion of synthetic polymers and should be considered in patients presenting with inhalation injuries. A persistently high lactate following adequate resuscitation may be an indicator of cyanide exposure. As cyanide poisoning can be rapidly fatal, prompt recognition and treatment of this condition is vital.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
critical care medicine; emergency medicine; endocrinology and metabolic disorders; general surgery