Abstract

BACKGROUND: Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) has been linked with elevated risk of suicidality. However, most previous studies have been cross-sectional, and little is known about the aetiology of the association between obsessive-compulsive symptoms (OCS) and suicidality in young adults.



METHODS: Participants were members of the Child and Adolescent Twin Study in Sweden, at ages 18 (n = 9,162) and 24 (n = 3,466). Twins completed self-report measures, including assessment of OCS, suicidal ideation, and suicidal attempts. Logistic regression models tested concurrent and prospective associations of total OCS and OCS dimensions with suicidality, with and without adjustment for depression and anxiety symptoms. Genetic models tested the extent to which the main phenotypic associations were accounted for by genetic and environmental influences.



RESULTS: Total OCS were significantly associated with concurrent reports of suicidality at age 18 and 24, even when controlling for depressive and anxiety symptoms. Taboo obsessions (e.g., sexual and aggressive thoughts) were more robustly associated with suicidality than other OCS dimensions, and prospectively predicted suicidality symptoms over time, even when controlling for baseline suicide attempts. Genetic factors accounted for most of the concurrent and longitudinal covariance between OCS and suicidality, with substantial non-shared environmental influences. LIMITATIONS: We relied on self-report measures and did not include diagnostic assessment of OCD.



CONCLUSIONS: OCS, particularly taboo obsessions, are associated with significantly elevated risk of suicidality in late adolescence and early adulthood. This relationship is explained by a combination of common genetic liability and non-shared environmental effects, suggesting that effective OCS treatment might reduce suicidality risk in this group.

