|
Citation
|
Quax MLJ, Eefting D, Jansen JC, Blok JJ. Trauma Case Rep 2021; 31: e100379.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33364293
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Outside of war regions, penetrating neck injury is rare. Penetrating neck injury due to a lawnmower has never been described, despite the annual 74.000 injuries caused by lawnmowers in the United States. In this report, the case of a 65-year old women, admitted after a penetrating neck injury due to a metal piece shot from a lawnmower, is described. REPORT: A 65-year old women, with no relevant medical history, presented at the Emergency Department after she was hit in the neck by an iron projectile shot from a professional lawnmower. On site, the projectile, a metal part from the lawnmower blade, was removed by her husband. CT scan showed a pneumomediastinum, without signs of vascular injury. Surgical exploration was immediately performed in the operation room (OR). No vascular or esophageal injuries werefound, only lacerated neck muscles. Perioperatively, the ENT surgeon performed an endoscopy, which showed a small injury of the hypopharynx. Postoperatively, the patient was prophylactically treated with antibiotics for 7 days. Patient was discharged in good clinical condition after 7 days, without complications.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Neck injury; Neck trauma; Penetrating injury