Chicas R, Xiuhtecutli N, Elon L, Scammell MK, Steenland K, Hertzberg V, McCauley L. Workplace Health Saf. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Adverse health effects among agricultural workers due to chronic heat exposure have been characterized in the literature as not only due to high ambient temperatures but also due to intensive manual labor in hot and humid conditions. The aim of this study was to use biomonitoring equipment to examine the effectiveness of selected cooling devices at preventing agricultural workers from exceeding the core body temperature threshold of 38.0°C (Tc38) and attenuating heat-related illness symptoms.
agricultural workers; cooling interventions; core body temperature; heat stress; heat-related illness