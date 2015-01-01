Abstract

New innovative high-fidelity simulation (HFS) technologies, including augmented reality and virtual reality, have begun being used for disaster response and preparedness. However, few studies have assessed the merit of these technologies in disaster simulation. This integrative literature review of 21 studies assesses the role of HFS technology in disaster. Most studies used a quantitative methodology (71.4%), followed by mixed (19%) or qualitative methods (9.6%). Nearly 60% covered only disaster preparedness phase, whereas 10% addressed disasters in middle-income countries without including low-income nations. The four most frequently mentioned technologies were immersive virtual reality simulation, computerized virtual reality simulation, full-scale simulation, and augmented reality wearable smart glasses simulation. Nearly 50% of the studies used technology for purposes other than disaster simulation education, including telemedicine (14.3%), risk planning (14.3%), high-risk map generation for preparedness purposes (9.5%), or rehabilitation medicine (4.8%). HFS technologies must be further evaluated outside of high-income countries and in different disaster phases to better understand their full potential in disaster simulation. Future research should consider different health professions and more robust protocols to assist disaster response professionals and agencies in the adoption of HFS technologies.

