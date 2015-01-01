SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Packer T, McMenemy L, Kendrew J, Stapley SA. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bmjmilitary-2020-001663

unavailable

The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated unprecedented change within the NHS. Some medical staff have been deployed into unfamiliar roles, while others have been exposed to innovative ways of working. The embedded military Trauma and Orthopaedic (T&O) cadre have been integral to this change. Many of these new skills and ways of working learnt will be transferable to deployed environments. Feedback from the T&O military cadre highlighted key areas of learning as changes in T&O services, use of technology, personal protective equipment, redeployment and training. This paper aims to discuss how these changes were implement and how they could be used within future military roles. The T&O cadre played important roles within their NHS trusts and the skills they learnt will broaden their skills and knowledge for future deployments.


Language: en

medical education & training; orthopaedic & trauma surgery; trauma management

