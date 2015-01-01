Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Annually in the US, about 2 million patients who are animal-related casualties go to the Emergency Medicine Department (ER), which accounts for 0.5-1.5% of the ER visits; 25% of these casualties are children. Similar numbers are also seen in Europe and the UK. In a single-center study in Israel, it was found that the percentage of ER visits for animal injuries was about 2.1%. Soroka University Hospital is the only Level I trauma center in the Negev, serving a population of over 1,250,000, and as such it treats about 175,000 ER visits each year, of which about 27% are pediatric visits. The population treated in our hospital is diverse in terms of socioeconomic origin and status, and includes Jewish patients mainly situated in urban settlements and Arab-Bedouin population living in familiar and unfamiliar villages (the Bedouin diaspora). In light of this, in the present study, we have tried to investigate animal injuries in children, emphasizing scorpion bites which are common in our area.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the medical records of all children aged 0-17 years during an 18-month study period - from January 2009 until the end of June 2010 - to identify children who have been referred to the ER at the Soroka Hospital due to animal injury. Demographics, characteristics of the injury, incidence times and referral to treatment, and data on the course of assessment and treatment of the injury and hospitalization were recorded. Data was typed and processed using Microsoft Excel 2007 software and we used SPSS 23.0 for Windows for the statistical analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 729 pediatric injuries caused by animals were reported, which accounted for about 1% of the total number of children's visits to the pediatric ER during the study period. Twenty-six cases were omitted because they did not meet the inclusion criteria in the study. Of the remaining 703 referrals, 66.1% of the patients were boys, the peak age was in the 6-8-year age group (26%); 44.1% lived in a Jewish settlement, 31.2% in an unrecognized Arab-Bedouin settlement and 24% in a recognized Arab-Bedouin settlement. In both forms of Bedouin settlements, the most frequent injuries were dog bites n = 166, (23.60%), yellow scorpion bites = 163 (23.2%) and black scorpion bites n = 44 (6.25%); 97 of the children were admitted (13.8%), of whom 44 were admitted to the ICU, with 84.1% of those admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) were treated due to yellow scorpion injury. The 2-5-year age group was the most prevalent among inpatients, accounting for 32.



DISCUSSION: Pediatric animal injuries are a common cause of ER visits and even hospitalization. A relatively high percentage of hospitalizations were in the ICU. The most common cause of animal injury seen in our cohort was dog bites, but yellow scorpion bites resulted in most hospitalizations, especially in the pediatric ICU. The incidence of yellow scorpion injuries was significantly higher in the Arab-Bedouin population and even more so in those living in unrecognized settlements, and 87% of the pediatric hospitalizations were seen in Arabic-Bedouin children. Animal-related injuries are a serious health problem in the Arab-Bedouin population and in the unrecognized villages in particular, and there is room to emphasize the prevention of these injuries in this impoverished sector.

