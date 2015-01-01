Abstract

Recent research findings have strongly suggested that sport-related concussion (SRC) increases risk for subsequent injury of any type, as well as a potential for long-term adverse effects on neurological and psychological well-being. The primary purpose of this study was to explore the reliability and discriminatory power of clinical testing procedures for detecting persisting effects of SRC. We used a cross-sectional study design to assess both self-reported symptoms commonly associated with post-concussion syndrome, and the effects of mental or physical activity on metrics derived from a smartphone app designed to test perceptual-motor responses. Among 30 physically active college students, 15 participants reported a SRC occurrence prior to testing (M time-since-injury = 4.0 years, SD = 3.1, range = 5 months to 11 years). We found good test-retest reliability for key metrics derived from the smartphone app (ICC ≥.70); and the internal consistency for the Overall Wellness Index (OWI) for 10 categories of 82 post-concussion symptoms was ideal (Cronbach's α ≥.80). Moderate intensity treadmill running demonstrated the strongest differential effect on perceptual-motor responses between participants with a history of SRC (HxSRC) and those with no such history (No SRC), which was best represented by the speed-accuracy trade-off quantified by the inverse efficiency index (IEI: group X trial interaction p = .055). Self-reported OWI symptoms ≥4 and post-physical activity IEI ≥ 568 ms provided the strongest discrimination between HxSRC and NoSRC participants (≥1 versus 0: OR = 9.75). Our findings suggest that persisting effects from a remote SRC occurrence can be detected by easily administered screening procedures that have the potential to identify individual athletes who might derive benefit from interventions to restore their optimal function and well-being.

