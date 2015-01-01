|
Citation
|
Margato GF, Andrade Júnior EF, Lara PHS, Pagura JR, Cohen M, Arliani GG. Rev Bras Ortop (Sao Paulo) 2020; 55(6): 687-694.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Sociedade Brasileira de Ortopedia e Traumatologia)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE To perform a prospective evaluation of muscle injuries that occurred during the matches of series A and B of the Brazilian Men's Football Championship from 2016 to 2018. Prospective A prospective-cohort study with data collection regarding muscle injuries that occurred during the official matches of the first and second divisions of the Brazilian Men's Soccer Championship in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
football; athletes; athletic injuries; hamstring muscles