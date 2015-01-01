Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To determine the incidence and characteristics of injury and illness in English men's and women's senior and youth international football.



METHODS: Time-loss injuries and illnesses, alongside match and training exposure, were collected across 8 seasons (2012-2020) in youth (U15, U16, U17, U18, U19) and senior (U20, U21, U23, senior) English men's and women's international teams. Analysis of incidence, burden, and severity of injury and illness was completed. Sex-specific comparisons were made between the senior and youth groups, and across the 8 seasons of data collection.



RESULTS: In men's international football, 535 injuries were recorded (216 senior; 319 youth) during 73,326 h of exposure. Overall, match injury incidence (31.1 ± 10.8 injuries/1000 h) and burden (454.0 ± 195.9 d absent/1000 h) were greater than training injury incidence (4.0 ± 1.0 injuries/1000 h) and burden (51.0 ± 21.8 d absent/1000 h) (both P < 0.001). In women's international football, 503 injuries were recorded (senior: 177; youth: 326) during 80,766 h of exposure and match injury incidence (27.6 ± 11.3 injuries/1000 h) and burden (506.7 ± 350.2 days absent/1000 h) were greater than training injury incidence (5.1 ± 1.8 injuries/1000 h) and burden (87.6 ± 32.8 days absent/1000 h) (both P < 0.001). In women's international football, a group × season interaction was observed for training injury incidence (P = 0.021), with the senior group recording a greater training injury incidence during the 2015-2016 season compared to the youth group (14.4 vs 5.7 injuries/1000 h; P = 0.022). There was no difference in injury severity between match and training for men's (P = 0.965) and women's (P = 0.064) international football.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings provide a comprehensive examination of injury and illness in English men's and women's senior and youth international football. Practitioners will be able to benchmark their team's injury and illness incidence and characteristics to the match-play and training information provided in the present study.



