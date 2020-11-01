Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Urban neighborhood parks are designed to provide easy access to recreation and physical activity. We analyzed data from the first National Study of Neighborhood Parks, which assessed the characteristics and use of a representative sample of U.S. urban neighborhood parks. This article compares factors associated with active commuting (e.g., walking) to parks among men and women and park characteristics associated with observed moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) within neighborhood parks.



METHODS: We used systematic direct observation to quantify parks visitors of all ages in 162 U.S. neighborhood parks in 25 cities in 2016 and surveyed a sample of adult visitors (877 women and 793 men). We used descriptive statistics to identify park facilities, amenities, and park management practices associated with park use. We also conducted multivariate regressions to identify factors most closely associated with observed park-based MVPA among all age groups and with self-reported levels of active commuting to parks among adults.



RESULTS: Reasons to visit parks varied by gender with women more likely than men to bring children (59% vs 42% for males; p < .001), and men more likely than women to go to parks to relax (38% vs 29%; p = .01). Bringing children to parks was associated with more motorized transport among women, but not among men. Active commuting to parks was associated with living closer to parks (β = -0.92; p < .0001), a greater frequency of park use (β = 0.99; p < .0001), and the park having a working drinking fountain (β = 0.62; p = .01), with no significant differences between men and women. Men and boys used park facilities very differently than women and girls. Men and boys engaged in the most MVPA in soccer fields, gyms, and skate parks, whereas for women and girls the top three sites were pools, playgrounds, and walking paths.



CONCLUSIONS: Significant gender differences in why men and women visit parks and how parks are used likely reflect cultural determinants of gender roles. Our findings suggest that park management practices should be adjusted to mitigate the lower use of parks and lower levels of park-based MVPA among women and girls compared with men and boys.

