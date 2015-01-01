|
Citation
|
Blom M, Blokdijk D. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 151: e105888.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This article provides an evaluation of the long-term effectiveness of the Alcohol Ignition Interlock Programme (AIIP) on recidivism. A retrospective cohort design was used to compare the known reoffending behaviour of 1676 AIIP participants with that of 907 persons in a control group, consisting of offenders who committed an AIIP-worthy driving-under-the-influence (DUI) offence that was not reported to the Dutch driving license authority. Persons in the control group were not sanctioned with an AIIP, but had their case settled in the criminal court. Our outcome measure was the percentage of offenders who committed at least one new DUI offence within the follow-up period.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Road safety; Drink-driving; DUI offenders; Interlock programme; Intervention effectiveness; Reconviction