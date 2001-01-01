|
Glutting JJ, Davey A, Wahlquist VE, Watkins M, Kaminski TW. Arch. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: Computerized neuropsychological testing is a cornerstone of sport-related concussion assessment. Female soccer players are at an increased risk for concussion as well as exposures to repetitive head impacts from heading a soccer ball. Our primary aim was to examine factorial validity of the Automated Neuropsychological Assessment Metrics (ANAM) neuropsychological test battery in computing the multiple neurocognitive constructs it purports to measure in a large cohort of interscholastic female soccer players.
Language: en
Statistical methods; Cognitive enhancement; Executive functions; Head injury/traumatic brain injury; Learning and memory; Test construction