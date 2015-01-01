Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To review all studies having examined the association between patients with physical injuries and frequent emergency department (ED) attendance or return visits.



DESIGN: Systematic review. DATA SOURCE: Medline, Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL) and PsycINFO databases were searched up to and including July 2019. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: English and French language publications reporting on frequent use of ED services (frequent attendance and return visits), evaluating injured patients and using regression analysis. DATA EXTRACTION AND SYNTHESIS: Two independent reviewers screened the search results, and assessed methodological quality using the Joanna Briggs Institute tool for prevalence studies.



RESULTS were collated and summarised using a narrative synthesis. A sensitivity analysis was performed to evaluate the repercussions of removing a study that did not meet the quality criteria.



RESULTS: Of the 2184 studies yielded by this search, 1957 remained after the removal of duplicates. Seventy-eight studies underwent full-text screening leaving nine that met the eligibility criteria and were included in this study: five retrospective cohort studies; two prospective cohort studies; one cross-sectional study; and one case-control study. Different types of injuries were represented, including fractures, trauma and physical injuries related to falls, domestic violence or accidents. Sample sizes ranged from 200 to 1 259 809. Six studies included a geriatric population while three addressed a younger population. Of the four studies evaluating the relationship between injuries and frequent ED use, three reported an association. Additionally, of the five studies in which the dependent variable was return ED visits, three articles identified a positive association with injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: Physical injuries appear to be associated with frequent use of ED services (frequent ED attendance as well as return ED visits). Further research into factors including relevant youth-related covariates such as substance abuse and different types of traumas should be undertaken to bridge the gap in understanding this association.

