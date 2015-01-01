Abstract

BACKGROUND: This cross-sectional study aimed to assess the level of perceived stress and occupational burnout in groups of Polish maritime navigators and air traffic controllers. The study was part of research into occupational groups regarded as equally emotionally burdened. We tested the usability of a model linking occupational burnout, perceived stress, and seniority.



METHODS: The set of questionnaires, including the link burnout questionnaire, perceived stress scale-10, and generalized self-efficacy scale were distributed to 54 maritime navigators and 88 air traffic controllers (rate of return: 18-56%). Spearman's rho, χ(2) test, the Mann-Whitney U test, Cohen's d and Hedge's g coefficients, linear regression, and F statistic were used.



RESULTS: The assumption that persons employed in occupations with the special professional requirements as air traffic controllers and maritime navigator with a risk of strong, chronic emotional overload evaluate their life situation as less stressful than other employees was confirmed. A higher level of occupational burnout was observed in groups of controllers and navigators compared to an equally emotionally burdening occupational group of Polish firefighters, but not Polish psychiatrists. The research groups differed regarding the source of stress: fear of helplessness in the air traffic controller group and inefficacy in overcoming adversities in the maritime navigators. Maritime navigators reported a higher level of occupational burnout, deterioration of relations with coworkers, and disappointment with their work compared to the air traffic controllers.



CONCLUSIONS: The results showed differences in factors linked to workplace demands and the personal predispositions of employees, and the role these may play in mutual relations between occupational burnout, life situation evaluation, and personal resources. We postulate that the level of perceived stress should be taken into account in the studies of occupational burnout syndrome.

Language: en