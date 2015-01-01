|
Watrous JR, McCabe CT, Dougherty AL, Yablonsky AM, Jones G, Harbertson J, Galarneau MR. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(1): e39.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Sex- and gender-based health disparities are well established and may be of particular concern for service women. Given that injured service members are at high risk of adverse mental and behavioral health outcomes, it is important to address any such disparities in this group, especially in regard to patient-reported outcomes, as much of the existing research has focused on objective medical records. The current study addressed physical and mental health-related quality of life, mental health symptoms, and health behaviors (i.e., alcohol use, sleep, and physical activity) among a sample of service women injured on deployment.
mental health; veterans; military; health behaviors; patient-reported outcomes; women’s health