Tiwari G. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2020; 27(4): 401-402.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/17457300.2020.1838183

We close our last editorial of 2020 with a reference to the major impediment imposed on our professional pursuits by the COVID-19 pandemic and how we appreciate the commitment of our contributors to their work. We regret to note that contextually, things have not gotten much better. It is against this background that we launch the present issue of our journal, with contributions ranging from South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran, India, USA, South Korea and Canada. The studies included in this issue have addressed the risk to pedestrians, bicyclists, vehicle occupants and spatial variations in traffic risk in different locations. We also find application of some new methods and exploration of large data sets covering information over twenty five years...


Language: en
