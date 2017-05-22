Abstract

BACKGROUND: Among the different drugs involved in pediatric exposures and poisonings, opioids are the most important, given their rise in nonmedical use. Opioid poisonings in children can result in serious symptoms or complications, including respiratory disorders such as apnea, respiratory failure, and respiratory depression; psychiatric or nervous system disorders such as agitation, seizures, and coma; and cardiac disorders such as tachycardia, bradycardia, and cardiac arrest. Opioid poisonings in children can have delayed onset of symptoms as well as severe and prolonged toxic effects. Many studies have examined the economic burden of opioid poisoning in the general population, but very little is known about the pediatric population.



OBJECTIVE: To estimate the economic burden associated with pediatric prescription opioid poisonings.



METHODS: This study examined opioid poisonings in pediatric patients, defined as patients aged less than 18 years, for the 2012 base year. Costs were estimated using the 2012 Nationwide Emergency Department Sample (NEDS), Kids' Inpatient Database (KID), Multiple Cause-of-Death (MCOD) file, and other published sources, while applying a societal perspective. The Bottom Up approach was used to estimate the total cost of pediatric prescription opioid poisonings. Direct costs included costs associated with emergency department (ED) visits, hospitalizations, and ambulance transports. Indirect costs were estimated using the human capital method and included productivity costs due to caregivers' absenteeism and premature mortality among children. Descriptive statistics were employed in calculating costs.



RESULTS: The total costs of pediatric prescription opioid poisonings and exposure in the United States were $230.8 million in 2012. Total direct costs were estimated to be over $21.1 million, the majority resulting from prescription opioid poisoning-related inpatient stays. Total indirect (productivity) costs were calculated at $209.7 million, and 98.6% of these costs were attributed to opioid poisoning-related mortality. Pediatric prescription opioid poisoning-related ED visits, inpatient stays, and deaths were most common in patients aged 13-17 years and those in mid to large urban areas. Most were unintentional.



CONCLUSIONS: Pediatric prescription opioid poisonings resulted in direct and indirect costs of $230.8 million in 2012. While these costs are low in comparison with the costs of prescription opioid poisoning in the general population, the number of pediatric poisonings represents only a small fraction of total poisonings. Quantified costs associated with pediatric prescription opioid poisonings can help decision makers to understand the economic trade-offs in planning interventions. DISCLOSURES: This research had no external funding but was funded by an unrestricted research grant made to the Department of Pharmacotherapy & Outcomes Science by kaléo Pharma, maker of a naloxone product. The authors declare no conflicts of interest or financial interests. Portions of this study were presented as an abstract at the 22nd Annual ISPOR Meeting; May 22, 2017; Boston, MA.

