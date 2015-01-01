SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shiuey E, Kolomeyer AM, Kolomeyer NN. JAMA Ophthalmol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.5771

unavailable

In Reply We thank Chung and Dang for discussing our article, "Assessment of Firework-Related Ocular Injury in the US." The focus of this study was to characterize ocular firework injuries and inform potential regulatory efforts, especially because fireworks disproportionately affect the pediatric population...


Language: en
