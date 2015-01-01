Abstract

One of the challenging problems in robot navigation is efficient and safe planning in a highly dynamic environment, where the robot is required to understand pedestrian patterns in the environment, such as train station. The rapid movement of pedestrians makes the robot more difficult to solve the collision problem. In this paper, we propose a navigation probability map to solve the pedestrians' rapid movement problem based on the influencer recognition model (IRM). The influencer recognition model (IRM) is a data-driven model to infer a distribution over possible causes of pedestrian's turning. With this model, we can obtain a navigation probability map by analyzing the changes in the effective pedestrian trajectory. Finally, we combined navigation probability map and artificial potential field (APF) method to propose a robot navigation method and verified it on our data-set, which is an unobstructed, overlooked pedestrians' data-set collected by us.

