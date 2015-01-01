Abstract

Pedestrian detection is widely used in cooperative vehicle infrastructure systems. Traditional pedestrian detection methods perform sufficiently well under sunny scenarios and obtain trustworthy traffic data. However, the detection drastically decreases under rainy scenarios. This study proposes a pedestrian detection algorithm with a de-raining module that improves detection accuracy under various rainy scenarios. Specifically, this algorithm determines the density information of rain and effectively removes rain streaks through the de-raining module. Then the algorithm detects pedestrians as a pair of keypoints through the pedestrian detection module to solve the problem of occlusion. Furthermore, a new pedestrian dataset containing rain density labels is established and used to train the algorithm. For the scenarios of light, medium, and heavy rain, extensive experiments on synthetic datasets demonstrate that the proposed algorithm increases AP (average precision) of pedestrian detection by 21.1%, 48.1%, and 60.9%. Moreover, the proposed algorithm performs well on real datasets and achieves improvements over the state-of-the-art methods, which reveals that the proposed algorithm can significantly improve the accuracy of pedestrian detection in rainy scenarios.

