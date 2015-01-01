Abstract

This paper presents a methodology for modeling traffic responsive (or adaptive) ramp metering in the freeway facilities method based on the sixth edition of the Highway Capacity Manual (HCM6). Currently, the HCM only provides an option to meter on-ramps as user input using 15-min average flow rates with a focus on planning-level analyses. As a result, the possibilities for simulating and modeling ramp meters with any traffic responsive ramp metering algorithm in the HCM context are limited. Moreover, the freeway facilities methodology in the HCM plays a vital role in the analysis of travel time reliability, which is built on a set of operational scenarios. However, with the lack of traffic responsive ramp metering, analysts are burdened with the task of manually entering average effective ramp metering rates for each on-ramp within the set of reliability scenarios. This process can require a substantial amount of time, in addition to increasing the potential for inaccuracy and bias in freeway and performance measure estimations. As a result, this paper is designed to fill a significant research gap by providing a method for analyzing traffic responsive (or adaptive) ramp metering, an active traffic and demand management strategy, using the core freeway facilities methodology in the HCM. The direct application of the method focuses on the MaxView metering algorithm. However, the proposed framework can be used to model any traffic responsive ramp metering algorithm. The results are validated using real-world sites located on the I-540 westbound freeway corridor in North Carolina.

