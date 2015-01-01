Abstract

Research was undertaken to determine effective messaging strategies and sign positions for dynamic speed feedback signs (DSFS) when used for speed management at freeway ramp curves. A field evaluation was performed in this setting to assess the impacts of a DSFS on driver speed selection and braking characteristics while approaching and entering the curve. Three feedback messaging strategies were evaluated at three sign positions in advance of the curve. Compared with the existing site (without the DSFS), the DSFS reduced curve entry speeds and improved brake response across all test conditions, particularly for heavy trucks. Overall, considering the combination of both sign position and feedback messaging strategy, the greatest benefits to driver behavior were attained when the DSFS was positioned 255 ft upstream of the curve and the feedback message included the speed number alternating with a SLOW DOWN message. The inclusion of an advisory speed panel with the DSFS did not have a substantive impact on driver behavior. Based on the findings, the continued use of DSFS as a speed reduction treatment at freeway ramp curves is recommended. Specifically, the sign should be positioned to provide adequate time for drivers to perceive and react to the message, such that comfortable braking can be accommodated while approaching the curve. However, the sign should not be placed too far in advance of the curve, as drivers may be more likely to disregard such a premature warning message. Further evaluation of DSFS under various alternative ramp configurations is recommended.

