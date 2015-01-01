Abstract

Pedestrians face difficulties when trying to cross a road in the urban environment since they are exposed to vehicular traffic. One of the measures to overcome the problems in the case of multilane roads with high traffic volumes is the construction of footbridges. However, pedestrians are not always in favor of footbridges for various reasons (e.g., excessive effort to use the footbridge, deviation from their scheduled route etc.). Thus, pedestrians often face a dilemma, whether to use the footbridge or the signalized crossing. In the framework of this paper an attempt has been made to examine the factors that influence the use of footbridges in the urban environment and the factors that influence the use of signalized crossings in the near area of the footbridge. The case study refers to a major arterial road with heavy traffic volumes in the city of Thessaloniki, Greece. A statistical model was developed, quantifying the impact of quantitative and qualitative factors, as well as pedestrians' social characteristics on the frequency of using the footbridge. The study area included two signalized crossings and the footbridge. Pedestrians can choose either the footbridge or the signalized intersections to cross the road. Counts were made concerning traffic volume, vehicle speed and pedestrian flow. A questionnaire- based survey including 130 interviewees was conducted among pedestrians referring to the three ways of crossing the road (2 level crossings and the footbridge). Almost half of the pedestrians (49%) stated that they never use the footbridge. Most of the responders (87%) consider the footbridge very safe even though they do not use it. In the analysis made in this paper, an ordinal regression model was developed that utilizes questionnaire survey data and field measurements. The aim of the ordinal regression model is to investigate the variables affecting the operation of the footbridge through measuring the frequency of choosing the footbridge to cross the road. The model indicated that pedestrians aged between 25-39 years old have less possibilities to cross using the footbridge. The odds ratio calculation revealed that interviewees who state that the footbridge is very easy to use are more likely to use the footbridge frequently compared to those who state that the footbridge is not at all or almost at all easy to use. The ordinal regression model predicted 0,2 times higher possibility to use the footbridge seldom when interviewees say that their distance from the footbridge affects a little or a lot their crossing point decision. Finally, amongst other important outcomes, the model revealed that interviewees spotted on the footbridge are more likely to use it regularly, thus using the footbridge is more a habit than a random act. Statistical models of this type may help researchers understand pedestrians' attitudes better and potentially contribute to a far better design of new infrastructures or better management of existing infrastructures, considering the user's point of view.

