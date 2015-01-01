Abstract

The study presents the modelling of decision support data to ensure the safety of oil and gas activities in maritime areas. The data collected will allow for the achievement of the main research aim that is to assess the state of safety and to identify significant factors contributing to the occurrence of major hazards to people and the environment (using FSA and BN), and to carry out a formal safety assessment for Bayesian networks for oil works in worldwide maritime areas and for works on the shelf of the Baltic Sea, taking into account the possibility of major hazards within the meaning of Directive 2013/30/EU. The result of the work is the presentation of a wide range of solutions enabling decisions to be taken early enough to avoid the occurrence of incidents by eliminating errors at an early stage of the work. In order to better illustrate the subject matter, the paper has been enriched with numerous data sets, algorithms and calculations. The solutions used will make it possible to point out that energy security has to go hand in hand with the safety standards for the operation of offshore energy resources, which should be taken to heart by all those involved in oil and gas activities, including regulators, politicians, maritime users and managers. In addition, the paper includes event scenarios and solutions to implement the regulations with the possibility of their utilitarian use, so that they are not "empty" provisions but create "living and active tools" ready to be used comprehensively at every stage of the extraction works.

Language: en