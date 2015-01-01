|
Citation
Lobjois R, Faure V, Désiré L, Benguigui N. Safety Sci. 2021; 134: e105046.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Only few studies have compared the level of mental workload induced by driving a real vehicle and driving a simulator, and they have found conflicting results. The goal of the present study was to examine whether driving behavior and mental workload level differed between driving a (low-cost) simulator and driving on roads. With this purpose, we developed the virtual equivalent of a route where participants could drive freely. In both driving conditions, we examined whether behavioral and mental workload measures differed or not.
Language: en
Keywords
Behavioral validity; Driving simulator; Mental workload; Psychological validity; Speed behavior