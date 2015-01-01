Abstract

Vehicles falling off two-post above-ground (2PAG) lifts in garages is a fairly frequent occurrence. As knowledge about the determining factors of such falls is limited, this paper looks at the technical determinants influencing the static stability of lifting with a 2PAG lift. The forces at the support pads and the moments induced in the lift arms were measured according to different configurations. After consultation, the selected controlled factors in the experimental design were lift wear and tear, vehicle type, vehicle position, loading of vehicle and use of fall-arrest latches. Based on analysis of variance, it was concluded that the factors that have a significant influence on the distribution of forces at the support pads are (i)the "loading * vehicle" interaction, (ii)the "lift * vehicle" interaction and (iii)the use of fall-arrest "latches." Test results show that a compact vehicle with a loaded trunk better distributes its weight over the four arms, whereas the force distribution is evenly spread out on the four arms for an empty pick-up vehicle. A worn lift will amplify the uneven force distribution in the four arms for a compact vehicle, but lift wear does not seem to have practical implications for the force distribution in the case of a pick-up. Asymmetrically positionned fall-arrest latches tended to place a greater load on the two arms next to the latches. Finally, excessive vertical and horizontal forces on an arm were found in some configurations. Preliminary recommandations concerning inspection, vehicule placement and loading were made in accordance with these results.

