|
Citation
|
Bartolucci A, Casareale C, Drury J. Safety Sci. 2021; 134: e105055.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Despite the increase in regulation and codes, there is a relatively small body of scientific literature on maritime disasters management, especially in terms of human factors that affect the success of the evacuation and safety procedures. This paper provides an analysis of passengers' behaviour during the Costa Concordia disaster of 2012, in which 32 people died. We use 49 passengers' witness statement made available by the court of Grosseto to understand how the evacuation occurred. We examine whether the main factor in reducing the effectiveness of the evacuation procedure was the lack of effective management or the behaviours among evacuees, or a combination of the two.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Competitive behaviours; Conflicting information; Cooperative behaviours; Costa Concordia disaster; Mixed method content analysis; Panic