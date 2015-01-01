Abstract

This study identifies latent classes of interpersonal victimization among Latino youth using a national sample and then compares these latent classes on demographic characteristics, mental health (depression, anxiety, and hostility), and delinquency. We used data from the Dating Violence Among Latino Adolescents (DAVILA) study that surveyed 1525 Latino teens and their caregivers across the USA, by phone, from September 2011 to February 2012. Participants completed modified versions of the Juvenile Victimization Questionnaire and the Conflict Tactics Scales 2- Short Form. Latent class analysis examined victimization types and relationship to perpetrators. We compared latent classes on demographics, mental health, and delinquency via multinomial logistic regression. A six-class solution was found. The six classes were Multiform Victimization by Multiple Perpetrators (n = 184, 12.1%), Psychological Dating Violence Victimization (n = 99, 6.5%), Psychological Victimization by Peers (n = 236, 15.5%), Physical Victimization by Peers (n = 127, 8.3%), Physical Violence Victimization by Juvenile Family Members (n = 93, 6.1%) and Uninvolved (n = 786; 51.5%). Classes differed on some demographic variables, hostility scores, and the rate of delinquency. Our findings provide further evidence regarding the heterogeneity of victimization experiences among Latino youth. LCA results also suggest that victimization occurs across a range of perpetrators, both inside and outside of the home. Hostility and delinquency were central to differentiating the classes, indicating their relevance among poly-victimized Latino youth. This analysis provides further understanding of the various ways Latino youth experience victimization and what factors may differentiate the various groupings of victimization profiles.

