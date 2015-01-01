|
Dawson D, Sprajcer M, Thomas M. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 151: e105955.
In developed countries, deaths attributable to driving or working while intoxicated have steadily declined over recent decades. In part, this has been due to (a) public education programs about the risks and (b) the deterrence value associated with penalties and prosecutions based on an individual being 'deemed impaired' if they exceed a proscribed level of blood alcohol or drug concentration while driving/working. In contrast, the relative proportion of fatigue-related accidents have remained stubbornly high despite significant public and workplace education. As such, it may be useful to introduce the legal principle of 'deemed impaired' with respect to fatigue and/or sleep loss. A comprehensive review of the impairment and accident literature was performed, including 44 relevant publications.
Fatigue; Drink driving; Impairment; Law