BACKGROUND & OBJECTIVES: : Policymakers and health professionals need to know the distribution, patterns, trends and risk factors of injury occurrence to develop strategies that reduce the incidence of injuries. The first information report (FIR) of Indian police is one potential source of this information. The aims of this study were to identify the minimum data set (MDS) recommended for injury surveillance, to develop a tool for data extraction from FIRs, to evaluate whether FIRs contain this MDS and to assess the inter-rater reliability of the tool.



METHODS: : This was a cross-sectional study of incidents reported to Delhi Police in 2017. A systematic literature search was conducted to identify the MDS recommended for injury surveillance. A tool was designed for extraction of data, and its inter-rater reliability was assessed using Cohen's kappa and the percentage availability of each MDS data item in the FIRs, was calculated.



RESULTS: : The literature review identified 24 reports that recommended 12 MDS for injury surveillance. The FIRs contained complete information on the following five MDS: sex/gender (100%), date of injury (100%), time of injury (100%), place of injurious event (100%) and intent (100%). For the following seven MDS, information was not complete: name (93.1%), age (67.2%), occupation (32.8%), residence (86.2%), activity of the injured person (86.2%), cause of the injury (93.1%) and nature of the injury (41.4%). The inter-rater reliability of the data extraction tool was found to be almost perfect. INTERPRETATION & CONCLUSIONS: : Information on injuries can be reliably extracted from FIRs. Although FIRs do not always contain complete information on the MDS, if missing data are imputed, these could form the basis of an injury surveillance system. However, use of FIRs for injury surveillance could be limited by the representativeness of injuries ascertained by FIRs to the population. FIRs thus have the potential to become an important component of an integrated injury surveillance system.

