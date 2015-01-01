|
van Doorn SCM, Verhalle RC, Ebben RHA, Frost DM, Vloet LCM, de Brouwer CPM. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2020; 54: e100952.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: As many as 25% of all Dutch ambulance emergency service assignments result in non-conveyance of the patient to the hospital. Little is known about how patients and their relatives experience being left at home by an ambulance nurse after an acute request for medical help.
Language: en
Emergency ambulance service (MeSH); Follow-up; Non-conveyance; Patient and relatives; Psychosocial impact (MeSH); Qualitative research (MeSH)